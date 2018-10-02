Useni is Plateau PDP guber candidate

Senator Jeremiah Tumbut Useni, has emerged winner at the Plateau state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

The senator, a retired army General, contested alongside twelve other aspirants, in an election that has 2,013 casted votes, held at Langfield hotel in Jos, South local government area.

The election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP election committee chairman, dr.

Umar Ibrahim, declared that Sen.

Jeremiah Tembut Useni, polled 1, 018, valid votes, to become the winner ahead of Hon.

Johnbull Shekarau’s 340 valid votes.

Former Senator Victor Lar came third having polled 249 votes, while Hon.

George Daika came fourth with 199 votes.

Others were Hon.

Kemi Nshe, 117 votes, Ponyah Ibrahim, 62 votes, Dr.

Godfrey Bawa, 35 votes, Jimmy Cheto, seven votes, Samuel Jatau, five votes, Yitman Maimako, four votes, Sam Abashe, three votes, Exo Penap, one vote while Musa Gambo, scored 00 votes.

There were 33 invalid votes recorded.

