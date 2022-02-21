Ushongo LG poll: Igbawua backs PDP’s consensus candidate

A frontline governorship Aspirant for the 2023 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Chille Igbawua, has described as apt and procedural, the nomination of Mrs Veronica Gajir as concensus candidate for the Ushongo local government election on the PDP platform.

Honourable Igbawua who also chairs the PDP Governorship Aspirants Forum, expressed confidemce in the antecedents and pedigree of the candidate, stressing that Ushongo people are known for doing the right things at all times.

While receiving the Ushongo delegation at his Makurdi residence and presentation of the local government concensus candidate, Honourable Igbawua pointed out that the Ushongo local government executives of the party, stakeholders and party faithful have made themselves and the entire people proud by engaging and resolving to do what is right.

Leader of the delegation, Elder Atsaga Anemba, expressed gratitude that due process was followed in arriving at the candidature, stressing that, “We are here as a testimony, we want to make it abundantly clear, that this is our candidate chosen without dissenting voices. We are united and we have spoken with one voice”.

Also speaking, the Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Tabitha Igirgi, appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for creating the enabling enviroment for women participation in active politics.

She stated that God has used the governor to actualise women participation and recognition, reiterating that the candidate will make everyone proud.

Earlier, the chairman, PDP Ushongo local government Mr Achir Agashi who presented the candidate to Honourable Igbawua, stressed that Mrs Gajir is the choice of the Ushongo people and that due process was followed in her nomination, adding that all the stakeholders spoke in one voice.

The chairman, who was accompanied by all the local government and ward executives in Ushongo, resolved and made the right choice that is acceptable to all.

Setting the stage, the PDP state publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, stated that the Ushongo people have spoken and loudly too.

