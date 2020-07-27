Using face masks better than being on ventilators – NCDC boss



The Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said Monday that it is better to wear a face mask than to be on a ventilator.

Ihekweazu said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said Nigerians must embrace the use of face masks as precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



“Wearing a mask may seem very cumbersome but I promise you that it is less cumbersome than being on a ventilator.

“Over the last few weeks, many of you may have heard stories of survivors but there are many stories that could have been told that you have not heard, stories of those that have passed away,” he said.



The NCDC boss also stressed the need for Nigerians to take responsibility by ensuring that their lives are preserved.

He commended frontline health workers for their commitment in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The fight against COVID-19 pandemic requires the efforts of everyone, and not just government alone.