Usman Muhammed paints Israeli league red with dazzling performance

Nigerian International, Usman Muhammed seem to have gotten back to his

best form in the Israeli league as the former skipper of FC Taraba has

become the main stay of his club, Hapoel Hadera Israel.

Recall that Usman was an integral past of the Super Eagles team under

Manager, Sunday Olise, and at the same time was also part of Samson

Siasia Under-23 team that went on to win bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Unfortunately, with the sacking of both coaches and the coming of

Genort Rohr, the new management never deemed it necessary to extend

invitation to the talented midfielder for no particular reason.

Recall that Usman had a brief stint with FC Barcelona in the Spanish

LaLiga and was on the verge of securing a permanent contract but for

some documentation challenges which frustrated the process.

Before moving to his current club in the Israeli league, Usman had played in some other European leagues particularly in Russia, Norway

and others.

Currently, the Nigerian International seem to have found home in Israel as he has become the conner stone of the club.

He has totally reignited his form and has been scoring very vital goals.

The Nigerian International has been making the headlines in the Israeli media.

His performance with Hapoel Hadera Israel seem to have attracted

interest from several other top clubs in the country, but Usman says

he is very much concentrated on helping his club finish well in the

league.

On making it back to the Super Eagles, Usman maintained that much as

he desires to be re-invited to the team he is not allowing that to

distract him from the task of helping his team finish well on the log.

“Really, who would not want to play for the National team? But that is

up to the managers of the National team to decide. My job is to play

well here and help my club finish well in the league,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

