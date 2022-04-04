Usyk’s team to finalise Joshua rematch date, venue within fortnight

Oleksandr Usyk’s team expect to finalise a venue and a date for the Anthony Joshua rematch within a fortnight.

Saudi Arabia is being considered as a location for the second fight between Usyk and Joshua, which is set to be scheduled in late June.

Joshua is attempting to reclaim his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after suffering a unanimous decision loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports: “Within the next two weeks we expect to finalise details.”



Joshua could be heading back to Saudi Arabia after regaining his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah in December 2019.

“This location is under discussion at the moment,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports last week. “Late June is also the timing we are considering now.

“Many things will depend on how fast we manage to ink the papers. The good thing is that Usyk is already in Europe to start his preparation.”

The 35-year-old had returned to his home nation to help defend against the Russian invasion, but recently revealed that he intended to press ahead with the planned Joshua rematch.

“That’s how I will help my country more and it’s better than being in territorial defence and running around Kyiv with a machine gun,” said Usyk in a message on social media.

“Dear friends, many of my friends and close ones called me and supported me in this. Haters, I wish you well and wish you happiness, joy and peace. Everything will be with God’s blessing. Everything will be Ukraine. Wishing everyone well.”