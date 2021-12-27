Uthman, ex-DSS director, re-elected IEDPU president





A retired director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman, has been reelected as the national president of the Ilorin emirate Decendats Progressive Union (IEDPU).

The IEDPU is the apex sociocultural organisation of the people of Ilorin Emirate.

The reelection of Alhaji Uthman was the highlight of the 56th edition of the union’s annual national conference that was concluded at Oke-Oyi, the headquarters of Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state at the early hours of Monday.

The retired senior intelligence operative was reelected unopposed as Alhaji Abdulmumini Ayo Abdulmalik, a retired Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, also emerged as the Union’s National Vice-President while the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Union, Abubakar Imam, was elected as the new National Secretary.

Others elected were Dr. Jimoh Ajadi of the Kwara State University, Malete, as the 1st Assistant National Secretary; Alhaji Lanre Akewusola, 2nd Assistant National Secretary while Alhaji Muhammad Nurudeen Alao emerged as the 3rd Assistant National Secretary and Barrister Dauda Abdulkadir, National Legal Adviser.

On the list of the IEDPU new national executive committee are Alhaji Adam Hanafi-Alabere, Treasurer; Alhaji Shuaib Suleiman, National Financial; Mr.AbdulRasheed Sekoni; Assistant National Financial Secretary while Alhaji Nurudeen Ibrahim was elected as the National Publicity Secretary and Ustaz Suleiman Dagbo, a broadcaster in the services of Harmony 103.5 Idofian, emerged as the Assistant National Publicity Secretary; and Alhaji Abdullahi Alabi was retained as the National Auditor.

Shortly after the declarations of the results of the keenly contested elections, the National President and other elected officers took an oath of office as administered by a renowned Abuja-based Lawyer and Chairman of the Northern Zone of the Union, Alhaji Shehu Ahmad Moyosore at about 2:30am.

Responding on behalf of other newly elected officers, Alhaji Uthman thanked delegates from over 140 branches, who participated in the conference, and the entire members of the Union from far and near for trusting them with the leadership of the Union for the next two years.

Alhaji Uthman assured that he and his colleagues would swung into actions immediately to ensure that the achievements recorded by the Union towards the all-round positive transformation of Ilorin Emirate were not only sustained but also built upon in the interest of the present and future generations of members of the community.

The IEDPU president, who paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers, previous leaders and deceased members of the Union for their cumulative services, also thanked the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, for their consistent fraternity and support to the Union; particularly under his leadership. He then assured Ilorin Community that the new leadership would always do the right thing at the right time for the love of the people and residents of Ilorin Emirate.

The community leader did not forget to thank Alhaji AbdulRauf Ajao Amode and members of the Conference Planning Committee and Prof. Aliyu Ajibola Akanbi II, who served as the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and his members for a great job as he also thanked delegates and members of the Union for the peaceful and purposeful nature of the conference.

Alhaji Uthman also thanked the Chairman of the Ilorin East Local Government Council, Alhaja Ramat Ayobami Seriki, her management team and staff,traditional chiefs from across the LGA as well as the good people of Oke-Oyi community for hosting the working session of the conference in a most superlative manner.

