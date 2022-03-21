UTME: 1.5m candidates registered for JAMB – JAMB Registrar

The Registrar Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, while monitoring the 2022 UTME/DE registration in Kano weekend said over 1.5 million candidates had so far registered for the exercise.

Prof. Oloyede visited a number of JAMB approved CBT centres in Kabuga satellite town Kano, and the JAMB PTC zonal office.

He lamented the low turnout of candidates in the various centres visited and enjoined prospective candidates to come out and register, saying the board would not extend the registration beyond March 26.

The registrar decried the situation whereby candidates who refused to come out to register in the meantime, would turn around to swamp the registration centres at the close of registration and demand extension of the exercise.

While addressing the journalists at the board’s zonal office, Kano, Oloyede stated that it was practically impossible for the board to contemplate extending the registration period because of the intense negotiations involved in arriving at the current arrangements.”

JAMB has also directed all higher institutions to strictly adhere to the advisory it issued to them regarding details of candidates who fall within the category of undisclosed and illegal institutional admissions.

A statement from JAMB’s head, Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to Blueprint Monday said the move was to ensure that whatever is uploaded by the institutions is correct to facilitate the timely release of students’ retroactive letters of admission.

“The series of mistakes found on the less than 5 per cent of the uploaded lists by various iinstitutions has come to the attention of the board. This, undoubtedly, would hamper the speedy processing of the lists.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the board had published a step-by-step process of how to conduct the condonement and had forwarded same to the various institutions, in addition to advertising in three national dailies and the National Television Authority (NTA), as well as on the board’s website,” Dr Benjamin said.