UTME: ASUU president goofed on admission process – JAMB



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has shown clear ignorance of the admission process of universities and other higher institutions of learning in the country.

According to the statement presented to Blueprint Monday, by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Prof. Osodeke demonstated sheer ignorance of admission process midwifed by JAMB by saying that the Board gives tertiary institutions ready-made admissions.

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the ill-informed statement made by the rattled President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.



“He betrayed his acute ignorance of the admission process into tertiary institutions in the country when he appeared on a programme of one of the radio stations in Abuja on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Dr Benjamin said ASUU president made “unfortunate blunder in his laborious effort to curry favour with the public when he unimaginatively said “admissions are being done by JAMB “and sent to heads of teriary institutions, who do not know how the admissions are done.

Dr Benjamin said JAMB is disappointed with the outburst of the academic.

“It is highly reprehensible for an academic, albeit a researcher of such high standing, not to have the slightest idea of how candidates are admitted or to be ill-prepared for such a public forum.

“It is thus obvious that the problem bedevilling the educational sector is actually deeper than we had imagined.

“We challenge the Professor to present one Vice-Chancellor of University, Rector of Polytechnic or Provost of any College of Education with even one candidate that has not been recommended by the institution

but admitted in the last five years.

“The Board promises the professor one million naira if he can substantiate his falsehood with even one proof.”

