Utomi rejects INEC list, may join SDP or ADC

Delta State governorship hopeful, Prof Pat Utomi has rejected the published list of candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC list that was published last week Friday, had Chief Great Ogboru as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Delta state.

Reacting to the controversial list, Prof. Utomi said it was in defiance of a subsisting court order saying the alleged breach of the rule of law was a tacit indication the party has given up on Delta State.

According to Utomi, “It was in view of these brazen breaches of rule of law that the US Ambassador recently raised concerns and noted that undermining the rule of law is worst offence than corruption.

“What happened in Asaba and was regarded as governorship primary by the Jones Erue faction, which produced Ogboru as candidate was a complete farce.

“What happened in Asaba that day was treasonable felony that should be prosecuted, or else it becomes a precedent of contempt of the rule of law, also considering the security and international image implications of what happened, I decided to challenge it in Court.

“The entire exercise and the aftermath have clearly proved that the Ogboru/Omo-Agege faction, which the Jones Erue state working committee stands for, is unpopular, not credible, without integrity and not a true representation of Delta APC.

“The faction that represents the broader group of APC members is the one led by the Cyril Ogodo-led State Working Committee (SWC) which was constitutionally elected through a credible congress and formally inaugurated by the former APC national chairman, HE John Odigie-Oyegun.

On his next move should the legal option fail and Chief Great Ogboru remains on the INEC list as Delta APC gubernatorial candidate, he said “I have had offers of platforms. The ADC and SDP, were parties I had worked with. But the idea was to merge into one bigger umbrella of progressives.

“They have been offering me platforms and had told me they have ticket waiting for me and their ideologies do not in anyway violate my principle. So nothing is ruled out.

“I don’t necessarily need a title to do what I use to do but I want to see to the end of whole APC process. My supporters should keep hope alive, we must rescue Delta”, he assured.

“In deference to the authority of the national leadership, people, even me, had followed the party’s directive on the adoption of the consent judgment, before an Asaba Court rejected the authenticity of the Consent List emanating from the Consent Judgment.

Utomi said the views around the world is that criminal elements have hijacked the ongoing electoral processes as evident in the primaries of the APC and PDP in Nigeria and the Nigeria state may be considered a rogue state before the international community is the products are allowed to succeed.

Governorship hopeful called for a Global Stop List to blacklist those responsible for the abuse of the rule of law, saying ” they should be put on the watchlist and their assets frozen”, noting that their conduct has dropped the business integrity ranking of the country.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.