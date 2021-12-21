Uzodimma approves 13th month 100% salary for Imo workers

Governor Hope Uzodimma Monday gave his approval for 100% month salary for all workers of the state.

While giving the approval at the Ndubuusu Kanu Square where workers gathered, he said he was aware that Lagos state approved 30% while Kaduna state approved 20%, but in his own case, he would do something that had not happened in the state before, ” which is 100% 13th salary to Imo Workers”.

Workers went into wild jubilation, singing his praises.

On promotion in the civil service, he assured that it would be done provided they remained committed to the job. He warned against truancy on the part of some workers who report to work by 8am and leave for their private businesses by 8.30 am and remain there till 4pm, only to expect their salaries by month end.

Earlier, the governor had told workers that he had gotten a comprehensive list of all Imo workers and what to pay and that those that had been taking the salaries of more than one person for some years now, had been removed from the state’s pay roll and that salaries of workers would be paid within the week.