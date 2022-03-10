Uzodimma approves 2,000 hectares for mini housing estate

The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved 2,000 hectares of land for the building of a mini housing estate. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Love Ineh in Owerri, the state capital.

She said the initiative would tackle housing deficits in the state, adding that the developers had been invited to the ministry to register for the commencement of the programme.

“We are set to reboot activities in the housing sector and nobody should willingly miss out on it,” she said.

In the last two years of Governor Uzodimma, no housing estate project was embarked upon, even though the plans for it had since been laid down in the ministry.