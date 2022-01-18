Uzodimma committed to LGAs’ infrastructure, human development – Emele

Imo state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mrs Ruby Emele, has reassured Imo people that the shared prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodimma is determined to bring about infrastructural and human development in the 305 electoral wards and 27 local government areas of the state.

She told our correspondent that the governor would continue from where he stopped last year by rehabilitating and equipping the healthcare centres in all the 305 electoral wards in the state and build schools with e-library and other modern facilities to enable school pupils compete favourably with their counterparts in other private schools.

“In fact, a lot will be done in the education sector,” she said.

Emele, who was recently elevated from Special Adviser to Commissioner because of her sterling performance in the ministry, said with the state government’s Citizens’ Budget recently passed, the needs or expectations of the people would be adequately taken care of.

“There will be different amenities for people to enjoy and most importantly, there will be enabling environment for both private and public sectors to thrive and the state will be joining hands with the federal government to provide stimulus packages to the people,” Emele reassured.