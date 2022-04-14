Uzodimma determined to boost tourism in Imo – Aide

Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo state on Tourism Development, Chief Nkem Nwankwo, has assured Imo residents that with what Governor Hope Uzodimma is putting on ground, the tourism potentials of the state would soon be boosted.

Speaking with our correspondent in Owerri, he said the state was considering organising a Heritage and Cultural Carnival before the end of the year and that it would be based on the culture of the people rather than project the foreign or imported culture of the Caribbeans which was usually organised before the present government came on board.

Nwankwo, who was chief whip in the Imo state House of Assembly some years back, also said that the state was constructing a very large Recreation Park besides popular Nworie River in Owerri, the state capital and that when completed, it would attract tourists within and outside the country as tourism facilities of international standard would be erected for both children and adults or families to use.