Uzodimma gifts cars, 2,700 smart phones to Imo youth

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has reassured youth in the state that their well being will always be uppermost in the policies of his government.

He gave the reassurance weekend during the Hope for Imo Valentine Concert at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri, while presenting two brand new Geely cars to two Imo youth, Mr Okeke Joshua, from Orlu LGA and Miss Emekwe Blessing Ogechi from Ikeduru LGA, who were winners in the lucky dip conducted at the venue.

The governor also gave out MTN and Infinix brand smart phones to 2,700 Imo youth with a promise to the recipients of free airtime and data by the state government to further encourage them. The 2,700 youth were drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state.

On the efforts being made by government to create jobs for the youth in the state, the governor said the rejuvenated and rehabilitated Ada Palm would provide 35,000 jobs, while the recovered Standard Shoe Industry would provide 7,500 jobs.

He also said that the Export Processing Zone project which took him to Cote Divore alongside other governors of the country would employ over 50,000 youth when fully activated.

The governor promised to replicate the concert in the three senatorial zones of the state, so that the technical empowerment would get to all youth of the state.