Uzodimma impressing Imolites with projects – Assembly aspirant





Imo state House of Assembly hopeful for Mbaitoli constituency, Ugochukwu Osuji, has applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for his developmental projects in different parts of the state.

He said contrary to the belief of the opposition, the governor has done extremely well in road construction and rehabilitation, even though he met on assumption of office two years ago, the ravaging effect of COVID-19, #EndSARS and the threat of unknown gunmen.

The Ezinihitte Mbieri politician whose mandate was stolen in controversial circumstances in 2006, after getting the nod to fly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag said: “The governor is not only constructing roads but quality roads. Is it the 54 kilometre inter-city Owerri to Okigwe road, which will open Imo to commercial activities or the Owerri to Orlu Road which has the same quality and which the president will be coming to commission very soon?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

