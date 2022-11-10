Uzodimma promises better deal for working journalists in Imo 

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has reassured that he will do everything to make journalists in the state comfortable.

In his welcome address at the three-day 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference(ANEC) 2022 holding at the Imo Concord Hotel Owerri, Thursday, with the theme “ 2023: Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role of Editors,” the governor told editors what he has been able to do to improve on his relationship with journalists.

The governor said he has created an enabling environment for them to perform by establishing a Performance Award for journalists in the state, with the 1st edition taking place in December last year while the second is coming up this December.

He also said a journalist was appointed Commissioner for Information in the state for the first time while also transforming the state owned newspaper, The Statesman, which used to be a weekly publication, to go daily since he came on board.

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity afforded by the conference to alert the editors on the existence of what he called “jaundice journalism” in the state, which he lamented the state has been victim of, and advised the editors to do everything to stop it by holding the perpetrators accountable and making them pay for their deed.

He regretted a situation whereby somebody would sit in the comfort of their home and dish out falsehood rather than facts, and urged editors to guard against the development.