Uzodinma promises to restore quality education

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, governorship candidate, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has promised to restore the quality of education in the state if he is given the mandate to govern, come 2019.

He gave the assurance to Imo students as part of his Christmas message to them noting that the decay in education in the state is not only in terms of poor learning environment but in the quality of teaching and students welfare.

Uzodinma, who currently represents Orlu zone in the senate, said this through his director of student affairs campaign council, Mr Collins Ogbonna in Owerri yesterday.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, let us not forget that what lies ahead of us as a state is better than what we must have experienced in the past.

”My avowed commitment to free and quality education with proper budgetary allocation of above 45 per cent in the annual budget is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise. My word is my bond,” he said.

He called on Imo people to remember the less privileged in society in the spirit of the season, adding that “As we exchange gifts, pray and visit loved ones, let us remember many others who cannot be with their families this time.

”Together we can show generosity to our neighbours and demonstrate the diversity that makes Imo the Eastern Heartland,” he said. (NAN)