Uzodinma vs Okorocha: South-east govs, stakeholders sue for peace

South-east Governors’ Forum Monday intervened in the feud between Governor Hope Uzodimma and a former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

A statement by Governor David Umahi’s Special Adviser on Media, Francis Nwaze said the forum reached out to the two parties for cease fire.

The statement reads in part, ” South-east Governors’ Forum has waded into the impasse ensuing between Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“The Chairman of the Forum who is also the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has already made contacts and assured that the parties to the dispute have agreed to call a truce. He further explained that the leaders of the Southeast were capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in the public.

“He called for calm among the supporters of the two political heavyweights to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement within the shortest possible time.

“The southeast Governors’ Forum Chairman called on people of Imo State and the South East Zone to go about their normal businesses and shun provocative statements until normalcy is completely restored between the former Governor and his successor”.