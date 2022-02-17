Uzodinma washes hands off Abba Kyari’s ordeal

Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has dismissed as a piece of trash the news making the rounds that he told Imo youths in a press conference to stand behind the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Kyari was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged involvement in drug deal.

In a statement signed by Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, the governor said, “the source of the baseless piece of nuisance is always known to us – agents of opposition politicians,” and dismissed the writers as “harebrained crackpots”.

He further said that the authors had proven overtime that they worked for the opposition politicians who think that the only way they can play politics in Imo is to deceive members of the public with imaginary tales around Governor Uzodomma, rather than devote their time to constructive criticism about government and it’s programmes.

The governor was shocked that they were peddling the rumour at a time Imo people were celebrating his achievements in the areas of road infrastructure, medicare, security, agriculture, education, urban renewal, recovery of stolen property etc in two years and instead of discussing those things, the only thing that appealed to the enemies of progress was fake news and giving semblance of credibility to their mischief.