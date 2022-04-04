Uzoho begs Nigerians after blunder against Ghana

Francis Uzoho has broken his silence following Nigeria’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup playoffs by Ghana, saying he will ‘not give up until he brings back that smile’ on Nigerians’ faces.

Nigeria will not participate in this year’s World Cup in Qatar after they were stunned by the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs round last Tuesday on away goal rule. The Super Eagles had played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi.

Early in the second leg at the M.K.O Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Uzoho misjudged a Thomas Partey shot, handing Ghana an important away goal. Troost Ekong equalized from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, but the Super Eagles were unable to score the game-winning goal in regulation time.

Uzoho, 23, has taken to social media to apologize to Nigerian fans. The AC Omonia shot-stopper wrote: “This past couple of days have been the worst in my life. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite.

“I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces. Thank you for the support and God bless Nigeria. In Christ alone.”