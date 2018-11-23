Vacate A’Ibom Assembly or risks jail- Senate warns IG

The Senate yesterday directed security operatives, especially the Nigeria Police that sealed off the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Complex to vacate forthwith or risk six months sentence as provided for by the constitution of the country.

The Senate took the decision following the invasion and condoning off of the Assembly Complex after hoodlums attempted to take over the complex on Monday.

Crises had erupted after the Speaker of the House, Onofiok Luke, complied by the judgement of the Federal High Court, Uyo by declaring vacant the seats of five members of the House who defected from the PDP to the APC.

The Senate had on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the incident especially following the emergence of a factional Speaker, Nse Ntuen, who said to have been elected by the five members.

During plenary session yesterday, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan representing Akwa Ibom East, under adopted orders 42 and 52, reported that the Police siege and sealing off of the State legislature had not been cleared.

“Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, yesterday I reported that the police laid siege on the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly and regrettably they are still there as I speak.

“Mr. President, this action is not right. It is undemocratic and therefore, a tyranny.

“I, therefore, move a motion that the police should vacate the legislative complex. They have barricaded the place and, no lawmaker, staff of the Assembly and indigenes of the State is allowed to enter the state Assembly. This is unjust.

“Mr. President I was informed that the reason for the police action was to pave way for the disaffected five members of the State Assembly to impeach the speaker and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel”.

But the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution, invoked the constitutional provision against the Police action done under the pretext of providing security and maintaining law and order.

“There is a law assented by President Muhammadu Buhari which is called legislative Houses act 2017. The law is still operational.

“Its section 8 says, a member of the legislative houses shall not be obstructed or hindered from moving inside the chamber. Any member so obstructed, the Speaker of the Assembly can arrest and prosecute the person or persons and the person risks a fine of N100,000 or six months jail”, he said.

Subsequently, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in confirmation of the overwhelming position directed that the police should vacate the legislative complex or risk the wrath of the law.

