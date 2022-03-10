Vacate office in honour of court order, Igariwey tells Umahi





Nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Iduma Igariwey, as replacement for the embattled Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has asked the governor to vacate office in honour of judgement of a Federal High sitting on Abuja.

The court under Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Tuesday, gave the order, directing Umahi and his deputy to leave office on grounds of their defection from the PDP, on which platform they were elected, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a media conference, Thursday, in Abuja, Igariwey stated that “from the clear and unambiguous order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Umahi ceased to be Governor of Ebonyi State on the 8th day of March 2022.”

He therefore wondered that two days after this judgment, “Mr Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices. This is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We recognise the fact that former Governor David Umahi has a right of appeal. However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s Judgment, Mr Umahi remains sacked, a former Governor, who should desist from any conduct that threatens the peace of Ebonyi State, or diminishes over constitutional democracy.”

According to him, “In the eye of the law, therefore, I, Rt Hon. Iduma Enwo Igariwey and Chief Fred Udogu, are the recognised Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, respectively, effective the 8th day of March 2022”.

He also faulted choice of words deployed by Umahi in reaction to the judgement, stressing that though, many well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians have called out Umahi to condemn his wild and incomprehensible incivility, “yet, to us Ebonyians, we understand too well that imperial Umahi was only being himself”.