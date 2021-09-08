Vaccinated man dies of COVID-19 in Edo

A United States-based Nigerian has reportedly died from Coronavirus related illness in Edo, months after taking the full doses of the vaccine.

Medical records showed that the unnamed man took Johnson and Johnson (J & J) jabs in the United States before visiting Nigeria.

The deceased is among the four mortality-related to the virus in the last 24 hours in the state.

Permanent Secretary of state Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this during the daily update of COVID-19 in Benin City, Edo state capital.

He explained that “those vaccinated could still die because of cold morbidity that could have existed in an individual.”

Irowa said: “No vaccine is 100 percent potent. There is possibility that one person may die.

“The deceased man was diabetic and had issues with his kidney. So, you cannot say because one person died; you won’t take vaccine.

“Besides, J & J vaccine is not as efficient as AstraZeneca, Mordena and Pfizer. In Edo, we have AstraZeneca and Mordena,” he stated.

Continuing, Irowa expressed concerns that diagnosis of individuals between the ages of 21 and 30 had shown positive to the virus.

He said 30 persons have so far died of complications from the virus in the state since the third wave begun in July.