Valentine: Fidelity Bank set to delight customers with Euphoria Event

Customers of Fidelity Bank are in for a treat this Valentine as the bank has announced plans to host a delightful evening of music, fun games and delightful experiences for its customers.

Tagged The Euphoria and scheduled for Saturday, 19 February 2022, the event would be headlined by leading music acts, Johnny Drille, Chike, Fave and other guest artistes. There will also be numerous activities to make the night truly memorable for all invitees. Admission is strictly by invitation. However, to stand a chance to be part of The Euphoria, intending guests must download the Fidelity Mobile Banking App while existing customers must carry out a minimum of five transactions before February 14, 2022 to stand a chance to get an invite. To register to attend the event, simply visit https://www.fidelitybank.ng/euphoria .

In a chat with journalists, Divisional Head, Brands and Communications, Meksley Nwagboh stated that: At Fidelity Bank, we are all about creating memorable experiences for our customers by delighting them with superior service delivery, innovative solutions and engagement platforms such as The Euphoria.

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing. As a bank which puts her customers at the center of everything we do, this year we deemed it fit to host them and their partners to an unforgettable experience to celebrate the season”, he remarked.

According to the bank, non-customers can also stand a chance to be part of the event by downloading the Fidelity Bank mobile app and carrying out five transactions.