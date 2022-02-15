Valentine’s day: NGO put smiles on faces 1000 widows, aged in Zaria

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s valatine day a Non-Governmental Organisation, Queen Blessing Foundation has spent over 7 million to celebrate with Widows, less privileged and aged women in Zaria

The founder of the organisation, Ambassador Queen Blessing Obigibieson said in an interview with Journalists on Monday.

She explained that the day was meant to show love to needy by presenting gift to them.

Ambassador Blessings pointed out that there was love in sharing and care for vulnerable people especially widow and less privileged women.

She stated that her foundation supported widows and less privileged women in many states of the federation.

On the choice of Zaria for this year’s program she said: “the decision of choosing for this program was informed by the interest and fashion we have for the town as on the peaceful town in the state and the country.

“When I wrote a letter to the of Zazzau,, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli and mailed it through DHL Express Service becouse I don’t know any body to deliver to him for the fact I have never to Zaria to my surprise within 3 or 4 days of the delivery I got reply from the emirate that the has accepted and approved my request this show the Emir has interest of his subject at heart.

“I received warm reception from him and entire people of Zaria against what I heard that zaria is not one volatile town when I came I found something different entirely that proved to me zaria is peaceful town”

Our Correspondent reports that highlights of the event was distribution of wrappers to 1000 widows, less privileged and aged women, presentation of prizes to some women who participated in quize and presentation award to deserving personalities for their service to humanity.

The organisation also celebrated the Emir at the occasion of his birthday in advance who will clock 56 years in June this year by presenting him special glass cup and pillow as his birthday gift.

Presenting the gift to the Emir who was represented by Alhaji Bashir Aminu Danbarhin Zazzau, District head of Sabon Gari, Ambassador Queen Blessing noted the decision celebrate him in advance was necessitated by the distance.

She prayed for continued peace in the Emirate, the state and country at large.

Responding, the Emir thanked the foundation for the gesture accorded his subjects and assured her that his was door was always open for any possible assistance any time.