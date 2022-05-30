Valleyhigh Int’l harps on best practices, plans secondary section 

Management of Vellyhigh International School, Suleja Niger state, has expressed commitment to maintain globally recorgnised techniques with a view to achieving its goal of producing pupils that can compete with their peers within and outside Nigeria.

Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Precious Uchenna, who stated this recently in a remark during the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meeting also noted that the school will not compromise in the quest to carve a niche for itself in the area of educational excellence as well as “holistic moral upbringing of children in the school.”

In this vein, she assured parents/guardians that the school will not relent in its efforts to maintain merit in all ramifications.

Mrs Uchenna called on the association to be on the same page with the school management.

Besides, the PTA chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Garba in his address, expressed confidence in the ability of the Head Teacher to take the school to greater height, pointing out that “she has among other things distinguished herself as a charismatic team leader.”

Garba, then called on members to leverage on the academic excellence of the school to equip their children with robust knowledge and sound moral values that will invariably make them pride of the nation.

Meanwhile, Valleyhigh International School is putting final touches to arrangement for the commencement of secondary section as from the next academic year.

The Parent Teachers Association chairman, Alhaji Garba, dropped the hint after consultations with the school management, noting that the development is an attestation to the management’s team commitment to up the ante in the provision of quality education in the area.



