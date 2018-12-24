Vandal bags 5-year jail term in Kaduna

A Federal High Court, Kaduna Division, has sentenced a middle aged

man, Surajo Mohammed to five years imprisonment for vandalising power

supply equipment belonging to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric,

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, disclosed that the convicted felon was caught sometime in September 2016 at Unguwar Rimi area of Kaduna metropolis, vandalising a 300mm armoured cable in a distribution sub-station along

Musa Yakubu Street.

According to the FIR deposed to by the Investigation Police Officer, the accused person was arraigned on a two-count charge of economic

sabotage and malicious destruction of public property, offences punishable under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, LFN 2004

where he pleaded guilty.

The presiding judge, Justice Peter Malong, after careful review of the facts of the case and the submission of the IPO, sentenced the accused

to five years imprisonment on each of the count charge without an option of fine. The sentences are however to run concurrently effective from the date of his arrest which was 18th September, 2016.

Mr. Abdullahi congratulated both the Police and the court for what he described as “sending a strong signal to miscreants and economic

saboteurs that there is no hiding place for vandals of vital national infrastructures”.

He commended the state’s institutions for standing with the people and

believed that the conviction will serve as deterrent to others.

He appealed to customers of the company to share credible intelligence with, and or report any suspicious movement around power supply

facilities to the company or the nearest police station.