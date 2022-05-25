Vandalism: AEDC vows stiffer punishment for assets’ vandals

The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Wednesday vowed maximum punishment for assets vandalisation regardless of the status of the persons involved.

In a recent incident, a staff of AEDC, Bamidele Rasaq, who was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi state had arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in the state and sentenced to one-year imprisonment over his involvement in the vandalism of AEDC installations.

Also, recently, an upper Sharia Court sitting in Minna, Niger state, handed a one-year jail term to one Abdulsalamad Abubakar, who was caught vandalizing an AEDC substation in Paida junction of Minna.

Abdulsalamad, who was apprehended on the 29th of March, 2022 by an official of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), was charged to court for contravening Sections 123 and 385 of the Sharia Penal Code law of Niger state, which prescribes five years’ imprisonment punishment for the offense.

However, the AEDC in a statement issued by its Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Mr. Donald Etim in Abuja, stated that the company has zero tolerance for vandalisation of its network assets irrespective of whether perpetrators of such actions are staff of AEDC or members of the general public.

He disclosed that disciplinary measures will take its full course which in this case is outright dismissal and loss of all employee benefits.

Etim stated that vandalism of electricity network infrastructure is a serious offence punishable with a Maximum Sentence of Life Imprisonment under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act LFN 2004.

He said: “The management will not relent in its effort to tackle vandalism and other mischief on its Network. We are committed to ensuring that apprehended vandals are tried in accordance with the law and made to face the consequences of their actions without any prejudice”.

“To curtail the menace of vandalism and energy theft on its distribution infrastructure, AEDC will continue to partner with security agencies, and implore all members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around power installations in their areas through its various contact channels’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

