Vandalism: Navy nabs 13, recovers 3m litres of crude in Rivers

Troops of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder have arrested 13 people suspected to be pipeline vandals and recovered about three million litres of crude oil and diesel in a major operation in Rivers.

The Base Operations Officer, NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Cdr. Umar Sidi, told newsmen during the destruction of two illegal refining sites in Abise community, Akuku Toru LGA on Friday.

He said the suspects were arrested in Akuku Toru by troops attached to ‘Operation River Dominance,’ launched by the navy in support of the Rivers state government’s campaign against illegal refineries.

“We arrested the 13 suspects since we began the operation 13-days ago (Jan. 18), to support the Rivers state government’s fight against illegal refineries causing soot pollution in the state.

“So far, we have destroyed over 44 illegal refineries and seized 14 large wooden boats and three barges carrying a combined three million litres of both crude oil and diesel.

“Currently, we are gaining more grounds as we dismantle more illegal refining sites in the ongoing operation,” he said.

Speaking, the chairman of Akuku Toru LG Council, Mr. Rowland Sekibo, said the activities of illegal refiners had destroyed both the ecosystem and aquatic life in the area.

He said the local government area was home to several illegal bunkering sites before Governor Nyesom Wike’s directives to clampdown on activities of oil thieves.

“So, we have raided two clusters (of illegal refineries) and we are currently at the third cluster in Abise community to destroy all identified illegal refineries in the area,” he said.

(NAN)