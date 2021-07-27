Vandeikya: Ter Kunav Cup set for final



All is now set for the grand finale and closing ceremony of the prestigious Ter Kunav Cup (Royal Rumble), featuring Mbagbera Ward FC vs. Mbakaange Ward FC, slated for Saturday August 7, 2021 at the Vandeikya township stadium, Benue state by 3:30pm.



In a statement by the Chairman, Vandeikya Local Government Football Council, Mr. Robert Terlumun Akpenpuun, and make available to Blueprint said that the events will begin on Friday, 6th August with the third place match between Township Ward FC and Mbadede Ward FC, at the same venue, will have national and international football personality. “The Legendary Nwankwo Kanu and other football great will be in attendance.”



Speaking through the secretary, Vandeikya Local Government Football Council, Mr. Marcel Akaasar, the Chairman said more important dignitaries were expected to grace the grand finale and closing ceremony of the tournament on Sat. 7th August, 2021.

He said some of the dignitaries being expected at the finals are Chairman, Benue State Football Association, Rt. Hon. (Mrs) Margaret Icheen, former speaker Benue State house of assembly, NFF Technical Committee Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Fresh, and his entourage, State FA Chairmen, Benue Local FA Chairmen, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN), among others.



Chairman, tournament’s organising vommittee, Mr. David Ibi, has assured of the council’s readiness to stage a colourful finals and the closing ceremony that will leave memorable imprints in the minds of many for a long time, beginning with the third place match.

Highlights of the ceremony will be a Raffle Draw where a lucky fan is expected to go home with a brand new Bajaj Motorcycle, courtesy of Vandeikya Local Government Football Council. “Other lucky fans will smile home with beautiful consolation prizes.”



The ceremony will also feature cultural dances and many other eye – catching performances culminating in the presentation of medals, cash and individual prizes to winners as well as a Glittering Trophy to the Champions!

The Ter Kunav Cup is played in honour of the paramount ruler of Kunavland in Benue State, HRH Ter Kunav ||, Chief Josephus, Nyiyongu Achiaku. and all well meaning sons and daughters of Kunavland.

It is third in the series of the competitions organized by the Vandeikya Local Government Football Council with the aim of improving the career prospects and fortunes of young and talented footballers in the area.

The computation is sponsored by Hon. Justice & Mrs. John Tsoho.

Related

No tags for this post.