Vandrezzer media partners Lagos Legends Club



It is 72 hours to the epic Lagos Legends Re-union Fiesta and an unprecedented media partnership agreement has been signed between Vandrezzer Football Club media and Lagos Legends Club.

Briefing the press after the partnership agreement, the convener and chief host of the Lagos Legends Re-Union Fiesta, Engr. Waidi Akanni, an ex- international footballer, that the idea behind the football fiesta is to bring together former footballers who plied their trade in Lagos State, playing for different clubs and representing the State at National Sports Festivals .

” We’re having a carnival like environment. The event would help them reconnect with friends and former colleagues of several decades past, and at the same time, giving them a sense of belonging in the state having played their parts in the development of the game of football in Lagos State,” Akanni, an Howard University trained Civil Engineer explained.

The event slated for Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos, is expected to feature four teams namely, Team Osiyemi, Team Remix, Team 36 Lion/Destiny Boys and Team Okorie.

According to the former Lagos FA Chairman, some of the former players and ex-internationals expected to participate at the event include, former Super Eagles captain Henry Nwosu, Fatai ‘Asena’ Amoo, Joseph Dosu, Nduka Ugbade, Monday Onyechi, Taiwo Oloyede, Alloy Agwu, Wasiu Ipaye, Tarila Okorowanta, Tarila Okoronwata, Yusuf Ayila, Mathias Enebeli and a host of others.

Also expected to grace the epochal event as special guests are Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Hon. Gafar Bolowotan, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, Hon. Charles Udoh, Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, Mr. Yemi Idowu, as well as, members of Nigeria’s foremost supporters club, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, led by its national chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea.

On his part, President of Vandrezzer Football Club, Mr. Joe Udofia, stated that his media outfit are glad to sign the agreement and beam a live broadcast and beam of the event to the whole world.

“We shall be at the venue of the with our top-of-range Outside Broadcast (OB) Van to beam live with 15 Ultra Modern Cameras,” he revealed.

Udofia further stated that he went into the partnership agreement with the prime mover and chief host of the event Engr. Waidi Akanni, following his track records of professional excellence in all he sets out to achieve and this event is just one of several.

