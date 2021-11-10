Varsities’ non teaching staff begins 3-day warning strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU),the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have directed their members to proceed on a three day protest over the sharing formula of the recently approved N22,127 billion Earned Allowances for the four universities-based unions.

The unions had earlier rejected the sharing formula of the recent approved over N22.1billion for Earned Allowances, where 75 per cent of the money was allocated to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving 25 percent for the other three unions.

JAC had in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, expressed unfairness in the sharing formula, even as it further called for the minister’s intervention on the matter.

A memo to all the branches signed by the general secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi and the national president, Comrade Mohammad Ibrahim, said its members across the country are to mobilise for a three day protest starting from Wednesday 10th November, 2022.

Titled: “Directive to embark on a three day protest”, the mono realds: “The national leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU & SSANU held zoom meeting on Monday, 8th November, 2021 to review the latest development in our universities and inter-university centers and decided as follows:

“That all our branches should mandatorily call a general meeting of JAC of NASU and SSANU on Wednesday, 10th November, 2021 and from there, declare and commence 3-day protest from Wednesday, 10th – Friday, 12th November, 2021.

“The protest should be centered on the proposed provocative formula to be used for sharing the next tranche of N22.127b to be released by the federal government for the payment of Earned Allowance at the rate of 75% to Academics and 25% to Non-Teaching Staff should also be against the refusal on the part of the federal government to pay the arrears of the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment as agreed at the last meeting of JAC with the federal government on 26th August, 2021 at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment that the payment would be made to members of NASU and SSANU before the end of October, 2021.

“The protest should be within the campuses and each branch is free to determine the activities that would be carried out on each day of the protest which essentially must take on board the following: Press Conference, Writing and submission of protest letter to respective vice-chancellors for transmission to the executive secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prayer Sessions, etc.

“As the branch protest marks the beginning of a series of industrial actions to be undertaken by JAC, you are to await further directives after the 3-day protest as the national JAC leadership will be meeting on Monday, 15th November, 2021 and the outcome will be communicated to members. Every branch must comply and adhere strictly to these directives as no excuses will be entertained.”