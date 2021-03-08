Vatsa family seeks presidential pardon 35 years after execution

Thirty five years after the execution of Major General Mamman Vatsa for allegedly plotting a coup against the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in 1986, the family and people of Gulu Vatsa community of Niger state have appealed to the federal government to grant him pardon.

The spokesman of the family and former commissioner of Information and Strategy in Niger state, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, stated this in a statement in Minna at the weekend.

He called on all friends and classmates of Vatsa to join their voices in pleading with President Mohammadu Buhari to grant him pardon.

He said ,” This appeal became necessary in view of the sacrifices made by the late Major General Vatsa to keep Nigeria one”.

He said the family intends to float a foundation in honour of late Vatsa to cater for widows and orphans, adding that it can only become viable if the federal government grants him pardon.

He stated that, “I want to also call on friends and course mates of the late Vatsa to support us in appealing to President Buhari to as a matter of urgency consider pardoning our late brother and father, General Vatsa.

“We call on the president to pardon him as was done to late Chief Moshood K.O. Abiola and others. We have already written a letter to that effect to President Buhari and we copied the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.’’

