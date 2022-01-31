VC, Bauchi emir assure UniAbuja varsity of support

The Emir of Bauchi and Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has assured the council, management and entire university community of his support towards lifting the institution to greater heights.

The chancellor gave this assurance when a delegation from the university, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit over the weekend in Abuja.

He said, “I sincerely appreciate this visit, and this is the first time we are meeting as an authority of the University of Abuja.

“I congratulate the Chairman of the Governing Council over this richly deserved appointment, and I also congratulate the members of the Council. It is my prayer that Insha’Allah, this appointment will, within a short time, help to showcase your leadership quality in the University.

“Let me also salute my vice-chancellor and members of University Senate, Management and University community, for their patriotism and tireless efforts towards ensuring that the University of Abuja is lifted to greater heights. God will continue to bless you all, and increase your wisdom.”

The Chancellor stated that the forthcoming 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies of the university, which he will preside, would offer him good opportunity to associate with members of the university community.

He said he was honoured to be entrusted with the huge responsibility of serving as chancellor of the university, pledging to discharge his duties diligently.

Earlier, the Pro-chancellor, Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, had conveyed the regards of members of the university community to the emir, and informed him about the preparations for the convocation ceremony.

Professor Mohammed stated that he was optimistic that the university would benefit immensely from the experiences the new chancellor had garnered from similar positions over the years.

“Words cannot express the joy of the University community at the news of your appointment. This is in view of your status as a prominent royal father and your considerable experience in similar position which the University will no doubt tap from.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described the appointment of the chancellor as a blessing to the university, saying the university is proud to be associated with the Bauchi emirate.

“We all know that Bauchi is a big historical place and all over the world people talk about it. Now when they mention Bauchi, they mention University of Abuja, we are very proud of that. Thank you for receiving us, may Allah SWT continue to strengthen you for us,” Na’Allah stated.