VC cautions against another ASUU strike

The Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK) Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed has called for urgent remedial actions to avert the looming nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said that it will be disastrous and unfortunate to ignore the recent complaints by ASUU leadership over government’s reluctance to implement the agreement that prompted the union to suspend the strike in June this year.

The vice chancellor remarked that another ASUU strike will have devastating consequences on the education sector now struggling to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and attacks by bandits.

The VC said, “Education sector suffered so much setback from COVID-19 and the industrial dispute between the government and ASUU, which commenced and lasted several months, soon after restrictions over the pandemic was lifted.

“Many institutions are currently struggling to recover lost grounds. Another strike now by ASUU or other academic unions will serve a final blow on the education sector.”

Mohamned added that now that UTME had been concluded and results released, schools have a huge set of candidates waiting for admission, so another ASUU strike will really spell doom for the education sector.

“Our prayers and hope is that the government should heed the advice and take appropriate actions to avert another strike so that universities can make up the lost grounds.

“Universities require peace to carry out their mandate. On our part, we would continue to run an administration that is inclusive and responsive, an administration that believes in dialogue with staff and students by being open and transparent to generate and sustain the confidence of stakeholders on campus.”