VC urges inclusion of private varsities in TETFUND mandate

Vice Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Professor Zacharys Gundu has appealed to the National Assembly and the federal government to review the law establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in order to broaden its scope to include the private universities in the areas of facility upgrade and staff development.

Professor Gundu made the appeal Sunday during a N5billion fund raising planned to support strategic expansion and upgrade of facilities in the University of Mkar, Mkar, Benue state.

University of Mkar is a private faith based university established by the Universal Reformed Christian Church (URCC), also known as the Nongu u Kristu u I Ser Sha Tar (NKST).

The institution was licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the 6th June, 2005 and since its establishment, it has been grappling with the problem of inadequate funding.

Speaking at the fund raising ceremony held at the university premises, the vice chancellor, Prof. Gundu, said unlike the public universities, the private university does not get support from the national treasury even though it contributes to state and national development.

“It is my earnest plea that we collectively put pressure on the National Assembly and other government structures to review the law establishing the TETFUND to broaden its scope to include private universities in the areas of facility upgrade and staff development.

“We need to improve on our municipal services, expand hostel facilities and upgrade the library, research and laboratory facilities.



“We are also hopeful that if additional funds are injected into our operations, we can embark on staff development and ICT upgrade that will enable us leverage and leapfrog into national and global prominence,” he added.

Governor Samuel Ortom while delivering his address said the Benue state government will do everything within its resources to assist the institution to achieve its objectives.

Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, called on the university to work towards starting college of Medicine and Engineering in the institution.

He said the need for establishing of engineering courses, particularly in the institution was based on the fact that it is critical in the modern day society to have the capability of transforming a people.