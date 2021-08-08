VCN gives 60-day ultimatum to unregistered veterinary outfits

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has issued a 60-day ultimatum to all unregistered and illegal veterinary outfits in the entire nation to register with their various state committees within the next 60 days or face the full wrath of the law.

This is even as it inaugurates the Veterinary Practice Premises Committee (VPPC), Lagos, Oyo and Ogun after it flagged off the national process as part of efforts to regulate veterinary services in Nigeria.

Speaking while inaugurating the Lagos State Committee on Thursday, the VCN president, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dr. Aishatu Abubakar Baju, said one of the ways through which the Council carries out its regulatory function is by making sure all Veterinary practice premises are duly registered and maintain minimum standard of practice that would ensure delivery of quality services to the populace.

The committees according to her are empowered to register, profile and regulate all Veterinary Premises across the State, adding that the Council is in the process of digitalizing and geo-mapping of all Veterinary practices across the country.

“It is expected that the Committee will be given all the support it needs to deliver on its mandate. On the part of the committee members, I wish to remind them of the high level of responsibility, hard work and diligence expected of them in delivering their mandates.

“Lagos State is very strategic in the Livestock industry in Nigeria as it holds the highest number of private Veterinary premises and related industries in Nigeria. As a result, the provision of Veterinary services to these industries need to be properly regulated to ensure that the receive the best Veterinary and other Animal healthcare services.

“By Law, each state should have an effective VPPC which is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the operations of the Veterinary premises and the practitioners at the state level on behalf of the VCN. It is therefore imperative that the State Government must support the committee for the benefit of the State and the entire country.