VCs conniving with IPPIS staff to rig appointments, promotions, ASUU alleges

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Calabar zone, Monday, raised the alarm that some Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities were involved in manipulating the processes of appointment and promotion in the system.

The union stressed that the affected VCs were conniving with the staff of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), using the closure of universities and the COVID-19 lockdown to achieve their plans.

The chairman of the Calabar zone of union which comprises seven universities including UNICAL and UNIUYO, Dr Aniekan Brown, stated this at a media briefing in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

He said the union would stop at nothing to expose the fraud and invalidate products of any rigged process in the Nigeria university system.

“It will shock you to note that in the face of the ongoing industrial dispute by the union, COVID-19 lockdown and closure of schools (particularly, universities), some VCs are rigging the processes of appointments and promotions; in some cases with active connivance of staff of IPPIS. Our union will expose such and stop at nothing in invalidating products of any rigged process.

“You know there are procedures of appointments and promotions in the university system. But these VCs are conniving with the IPPIS staff to raise new sets of appointments, some of whose qualifications are in doubt,” Brown explained.

Brown who is a senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Uyo, cautioned such VCs against clamouring for the reopening of universities, saying their intention is to exploit Nigerians via school fees.