Vedic Lifecare Hospital resolves issues with health agencies, opens soon

The management of Vedic Lifecare Hospital has assured the public that the health facility which was earlier sealed by the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) will soon be re-opened after meeting necessary requirements.

“On 29th October 2021, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1 was sealed by the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA). This was due to the fact that three of our expatriate medical personnel were unable to produce their certificate of registration with the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN),” Head of Operations, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Dr. Tosan Omaghomi, said in a statement made available to Blueprint, Monday.



Omaghomi said, the hospital has over 17 doctors in its team and all of whom are duly qualified and licensed to practice in Nigeria, adding that the expatriate personnel themselves are all highly qualified with over 20 – 30 years of experience internationally with their documents endorsed by the medical authorities in India and elsewhere.

According to him, their applications to the MDCN had been submitted before now and all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, there was some delay in the issuance and procurement of their licenses by the MDCN. Since our closure, however, we have worked closely with the MDCN and are pleased to report that, with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, we have successfully completed the registration of these three expatriate medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued”, the hospital’s head of operation said.

He assured that Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and well being of any of patients by engaging unqualified personnel. he said the hospital have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID 19 pandemic where we served as one of the Government certified isolation and treatment centres.

“We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith. We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients,” he said.

The statement thanked the Hon Commissioner for Health, Lagos state, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos state Ministry of Health for the tremendous support provided to the health institutions in the state.