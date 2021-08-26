Vehicle attacked in Osun not our truck – Correctional Service



The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Osun State Command, Thursday said the vehicle allegedly attacked by hoodlums was not correctional vehicle as reported Iy some national dailies.



A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), DSC Olusola Adeotan, stated that all custodial facilities in Osun State are safe and calm.

“In addition, all operational vehicles deployed for court duties on the said date, went to courts and returned to their respective destinations without any untoward incident.”



While appreciating the collaboration and support of the media in beaming the activities of Nigerian Correctional Service in the state, Adeotan appealed that confirmation should be sought before going to the press on any issue to avoid sending wrong signals and misleading the public.