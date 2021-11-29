Vento Furniture partners Nuhu for ALAQA

Vento Furniture has partnered with celebrity Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, for the upcoming ALAQA (Web Series) to hit the airwaves from 1st December, 2021.

At the sponsorship signing ceremony, Moaz Elhad, business manager, Vento Furniture, stated that ity identified with the Ali Nuhu brand in bringing undiluted entertainment to the northern audience in the country.

He stated that Ali Nuhu, a household name in the Kannywood, recognises the importance of promoting good values in society, as evident in the ALAQA (Web Series.)

“We at Vento Furniture identify with notable initiatives, and the ALAQA web series is one of such, hence our decision to be a part of it. The script is rich and highlights the merits of hard work, which forms part of the hallmark of Vento Furniture.”

In his remark, Ali Nuhu thanked the management of Vento Furniture for identifying with the ALAQA Web series through sponsorship.

“On behalf of FKD Productions, I express my gratitude to Vento Furniture for identifying with such a noble project, and the northern audience should expect nothing but the best,” he said.