Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract

World champion Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull that lasts until the end of 2028.

The Dutchman was already committed to Red Bull until the end of 2023, and the team said the new contract was “in addition to” his existing deal.

Verstappen said: “I love this team and last year was simply incredible.

“Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that. Now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long term.”

The new contract is said to be worth in the region of €40-50m (£33.3-41.7m) a year, which would make it among the most lucrative in F1 history.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is said to earn a salary of about £40m from Mercedes, before his many endorsements are taken into account.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “To have Max signed with Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent.

“Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s world championship title but this deal also shows he is a part of the team’s long-term planning.”