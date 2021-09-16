Verve partners OBMEET to give cardholders 50% discount

Africa leading payment technology and card business giant, Verve, has announced a partnership with OBMeet, a video conferencing and networking company that will see Verve card holders 50 per cent discount on the platform.

It said the deal was in furtherance of its drive to strengthen the payment landscape across the globe.

It explained that the discount which is currently running till December 31, 2021 avails Verve cardholders added value for the services they enjoy on the OBMeet platform.

Verve card holders accessing the OBMeet no longer have to worry about the incidental challenges associated with such video conferencing and multi-streaming platforms, such as complex payment structure, capital flight, inconsistent exchange rates etc.

Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said the partnership with OBMeet to reward Verve card holders with 50% discount on the selected packages is a demonstration of Verve’s commitment to reward its cardholders’ loyalty.

She said the firm is stirred to partner with OBMeet because they share a similar vision of delivering invaluable experience to their esteemed customers. She explained that the partnership will guarantee Verve card holders faster and safer payment experiences on the OBMeet platform.

Cherry said: “Consistent with our mantra of being ‘the rewarding way to make payments’, Verve cardholders are not only rewarded with seamless, faster and convenient payment solutions, they enjoy more rewards in discounts as much as 50% on the OBMeet platform, from now till December 31, 2021.”

Divisional Head of Verve, Vincent Ogbunude, said “It is no gainsaying that Verve has consistently delivered innovative payment solutions to Nigerians and the Africa continent.

Founder of OBMeet Emmanuel Gabriel, stated that the collaboration is instrumental for companies, institutions, content creators, Small and Medium Enterprise entrepreneurs to overcome the many challenges of capital flight, complex payment systems inherent in accessing video conferencing and multistreaming platforms.