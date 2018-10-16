Vested interest cripple Lagos, says Agbaje

The Lagos state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje said the vested of some individuals have crippled the state and prevented it from reaching its peak in terms of development.

Agbaje who said during an interaction with journalists at Wadatta House Tesday, hinted that “We are getting ready seriously for elections and we just came out of the national convention stronger as a party. We have to congratulate ourselves that we now have a Presidential candidate and we also have a Vice Presidential candidate.

Agbaje noted that, ” this time around, we intend to take over Lagos in 2019. The campaign for Lagos is set for us. It is clear to us in Lagos that what Lagosians are looking for us is freedom from the vested interest that have gripped Lagos for nearly 20 years. We have a situation where it had been under the grip of one or two persons and we are tired of that.

He acknowledged that “we believe Lagos is doing well compared to other states but it can do much better than is doing now but it is being crippled by vested interests. Things that could have been done differently are being done in a differently manner and that is slowing down the progress and that is what the campaign is set against.

“There is a lot of confidence and don’t forget in 2015 and irrespective of what happened, that base we had in 2015 still remain intact. Those that voted for us are still there for us, he said.

Agbaje lamented that “We have been doing our light rail now for about 12 years, other cities and countries that started with us have finished their own. These are some of the issues of vested interests. But we are saying Lagos must have light rail. How are we going to empower the youths? What education are giving them? We have to address those basic issues in terms of our youths.

The PDP candidate said contrary to public perception “Chief Bode George remains the leader of PDP in Lagos and I don’t think anybody is going to doubt that. So, I don’t know what you mean by a relationship. Very soon, as we start the campaign, you will see that there is nothing to that relationship.

