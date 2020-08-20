Veteran journalist emerges as Acting Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Oko



The Honourable Minister of Education, Malla Adamu Adamu, has approved the appointment of a veteran journalist, Mr Obini Onuchukwu, as the Acting Registrar of Federal Polytechnic Oko, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

Obini, who replaced the former Registrar of the Polytechnic, Lady Stella Njaka, that had successfully served out her five year single tenure, started his career as a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during which he served as a two term chairman of Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).



According to a release from the polytechnic, his appointment followed a recommendation unanimously made by the Expanded Management Committee (EMC) consisting of the five principal officers of the Polytechnic, Representative of the Hon. Minister of Education and Representative of Executive Secretary of the Polytechnic’s regulatory body, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), recently after its regular meeting.

Blueprint learnt that the acting registrar, who had served the polytechnic as a Public Relations Officer and Chief Protocol Officer, and Deputy Registrar respectively, holds two master degrees in Information Technology and Mass communication from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).



He is holds Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology from FUTO and Higher National Diploma in Mass communication from Institution of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, as well as attended several trainings of the Polytechnic, won awards and others.