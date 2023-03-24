Veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba returns to Enugu after solace at OPM

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Chinwetalu, popularly known as Aguba, has returned to Enugu state, months after Omega Power Ministry (OPM), gifted him at apartment in Port Hacourt.

This was disclosed in a post on OPM the verified Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the post, “Today, 22nd March 2023 the veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Chinwetalu popularly known as Aguba returns to his hometown Enugu state.

“This is after some months since the general overseer of OPM found him homeless and brought him to Port Harcourt, gave him a home, cared for him, had him medically evaluated and treated him properly.

“Now he returns to his hometown, Enugu, where the man of God has gotten him an apartment, a caregiver who Apostle chibuzor placed on monthly allowance and currently looking for a good shop to establish a business for him because Enugu is where he said he desires to be, his hometown.”

