Veterinary college Vom inducts 162 maiden Para-Veterinarians

The Federal College of Aminal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT) Vom, inducted 162 maiden graduands of Veterinary Laboratory Technology and Animal Health Technology into the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), as professional Para-Veterinarians.

Provost of the College Dr Jude Obi Okpara, said with the induction of the graduands, Nigerian value chain of livestock production will receive a boost.

“We are proud to release into the society, our maiden batch of well-trained Para-Veterinarians, who will help to boost livestock production and national food security through efficient and effective prevention, control of diseases and death of food animals,” he said.

He added that the event was packaged to issue license to graduands in VLT and AHT to practice as para- veterinarians anywhere in the world.

The Provost said the establishment of the department of Veterinary Science Labouratory Techonoly (VSLT) in 2014 with options in Veterinary microbiology, Pathology, Radiology and Anaesthesiology was worthwhile.

On his part the Registrar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi, tasked the inductees to see their inductions as a call to greater service by improving livestock production and means of livelihood considering the recent drop in oil prices and rise in the dollar rate.

While commending the Provost his management team for their dynamism, he said the VCN is delighted to be associated with the college

Also the VCN President, Aishatu Abubakar Baju, represented by Dr Abubakar Bala Muhammad, assured that her council will strive to protect the interest of the young para-veterinarians.

“We are working on policies as well as collaborating with Government and non-Governmental agencies geared towards providing employment and other necessities for young Para- Vets either in public or private sectors of the economy,” she said.