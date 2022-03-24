Vettel could miss Saudi Arabia GP due to Covid

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel could miss the second round of the Formula 1 season because of Covid-19 after his Aston Martin team confirmed that he is yet to travel Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s race.

The German missed last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive.

He is yet to return a negative result that would allow him to travel and race.



Nico Hulkenberg is again on standby to deputise and could race in Jeddah.

Hulkenberg, Aston Martin’s reserve driver, stood in for Vettel in the season-opening race in Bahrain, finishing 17th.

Aston Martin have given Vettel, 34, until Friday to return a negative test.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah’s options would be going “sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else” if he left Liverpool, says ex-Reds striker Michael Owen.

The 29-year-old Egypt forward’s deal runs out in summer 2023.

He has previously said he wanted to stay but his future is in Liverpool’s hands while Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has said a new deal “is Mo’s decision”.

“I’d be very surprised if Mo Salah didn’t sign with Liverpool. What are the options at the moment?” Owen said.

“You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else because there is no-one else as good as these two teams in the world at the moment.

“Let’s give everyone time because these things don’t happen overnight.

“You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest players in the world and that player is about to sign the biggest contract of his life.

“I think it’s entirely normal that negotiations can drag on a little bit,” Owen told BBC Sport.