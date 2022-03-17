Vettel out of Bahrain GP with Covid-19

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo missed the final test in Bahrain last week after contracting coronavirus.

But the Australian is fit for race weekend, which begins with practice on Friday, after returning a negative test.

Aston Martin reserve driver Hulkenberg, 34, has not been a permanent F1 driver since 2019 but has filled in for others.



The German made three appearances in 2020 when he replaced Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, both of whom missed races because of coronavirus.

The second race of the season is in Saudi Arabia on 27 March. If German Vettel tests negative before then he should be able to compete.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian former tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov says tennis authorities are being “too passive” and should ban players from Russia while there is war in Ukraine.

The 33-year-old told BBC Sport the decision to allow Russian players, such as men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev, to continue playing as neutrals and removing their flag “is not changing anything”.

“Letting them play just by saying a few words that they are against war, I don’t believe this is enough,” he said.

Former world number 13 Dolgopolov has returned to Kyiv to join Ukraine’s territorial defence unit and has had recent military training to learn how to use weapons.

While he was speaking to BBC Sport the air raid sirens in the city were sounded, and he said it was “tough” to see “terrible things” happening in his country.

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international tennis team competitions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.