Viareggio Tourney: Ladegbuwa FC set to go all the way

As the hours ticks to the commencement of the 2023 Viareggio World Football Tournament holding in Italy, Ladegbuwa Football Club has expressed the desire to make Nigeria proud.

The Sporting Director of Ladegbuwa, Wale Joseph revealed during a media chat that they are battle ready to win the 73 years old tournament.

“We are not in Italy to make up the numbers or for sightseeing but to compete for the championship and with the preparations we had before coming we are ready to take on our opponents and win”.

The Sporting director further stated that the management has done everything humanly possible to prepare the boys for the task ahead and the boys are rearing to go.

The captain of the team, Oriyomi Biliaminu in his reaction said that they are ready to make Nigeria and all and sundry proud by going all the way for a podium finish in the championship which no Africa or a Nigerian club have won since inception.

“Let first thank the management of the club led by Otunba Dapo Olumide Olowu for this opportunity to compete with our colleagues across the globe. We are ready to make him and other management staff proud by going all the way”, Biliaminu concluded.

The tournament which kicked off on Monday will see Ladegbuwa FC take on Sport Recife of Brazil in the first group stage match on Tuesday.

